Vote for the Austin-area boys high school athlete of the week

Rouse's Jacob Soliz drops his bat and runs toward first base during the third inning of the Raiders' 1-0 win over Cedar Park last Friday.

It's time to make your choice for the Covert Chevrolet Bastrop Austin-Area Boys Athlete of the Week for May 13-18. Rouse baseball player Landon Miller was voted the top boys athlete for May 6-11.

This week's list of five nominees is made up of two baseball players who led their teams to playoff victories and two tennis players and a doubles team that medaled at the UIL state tournament.

High School Athlete of the Week polls

William Gu, LASA tennis

Gu won silver in boys singles at the Class 5A state tournament.

Owen Norrell, Westwood baseball

Pitched 6⅔ scoreless innings with six strikeouts to lead the Warriors to a 1-0 win in Game 1 of their Class 6A regional quarterfinal series against Johnson.

Luke Riezebeek, Westlake tennis

Riezebeek won silver in Class 6A boys singles competition at the state tournament.

Gavin Silva, Rouse baseball

Silva pitched a two-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts to lead the Raiders past Cedar Park 3-0 in Game 1 of their regional quarterfinal playoff series.

Danny Zhang/Leon Chen, Westwood tennis

Zhang and Chen paired to win the Class 6A doubles championship at the UIL state tournament.

Vote before Friday's 4 p.m. deadline. Click on the image below to make your selection.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Vote for the Austin-area boys high school athlete of the week