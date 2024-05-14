Vote for the Austin-area boys high school athlete of the week

Johnson's Ethan McLain follows through at the plate during a Game 2 win over Round Rock in their bi-district playoff series on May 3 at East View High School.

It's time to make your choice for the Covert Chevrolet Bastrop Austin-Area Boys Athlete of the Week for May 6-11. Round Rock triple jumper Xavier Drumgoole was voted the top boys athlete for April 29 through May 4.

This week's list of five nominees is made up of three baseball players who led their teams to playoff wins and three tennis players who won regional titles, including a doubles team.

High School Athlete of the Week polls

Landon Miller, Rouse baseball

Miller went 2-for-3 with a grand slam, double and five RBIs in an 8-4 win over Alamo Heights in Game 3 of their area-round playoff series.

Ridge Morgan, Westwood baseball

Morgan helped Westwood to a two-game playoff sweep of San Antonio Brandeis, going 5-for-8 with two doubles, a walk and five RBIs and also earned the decisive Game 2 win on the mound, striking out four and allowing just one hit in 5⅓ innings.

Sibi Raja/Aditya Paravasthuramesh, Westwood tennis

Raja and Paravasthuramesh teamed up to win their Class 6A regional doubles title to qualify for this week's UIL state tennis tournament.

Brady Richardson, Cedar Park baseball

Richardson struck out four in five innings and also went 2-for-3 with four RBIs to lead the Timberwolves to a 10-1 win in Game 1 of their area-round playoff sweep of Medina Valley.

Luke Riezebeek, Westlake tennis

Riezebeek won the Region IV-6A singles title to qualify for this week's state tournament.

Vote before Friday's 4 p.m. deadline. Click on the image below to make your selection.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Vote for the Austin-area boys high school athlete of the week