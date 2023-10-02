Vote: Augusta high school softball, volleyball and cross country athlete of the week

It's time to select the Augusta-area softball, volleyball and cross country athlete of the week.

As always, the poll will remain open until 9 p.m. Wednesday. For nominations for future polls, please email Will Cheney (wcheney@gannett.com) or message him on X (@CheneyAUG).

Previous winners

Treasure Story, Grovetown softball

Cassidy Jenkins, Lakeside softball

Lauren Easters, Augusta Prep volleyball

Addie Thouvenot and Britt Davis, Greenbrier softball

Carolina Rivers, Richmond Academy volleyball

Caitlyn Rivers, Richmond Academy volleyball

Rivalry game: Here's why Evans-Lakeside is the most underrated football rivalry in the Augusta area

Superlatives: Here are 12 superlatives from the first half of the high school football season in Augusta

Here are the nominees for Augusta-area fall sports athlete of the week

Jane Pennington, Davidson Fine Arts volleyball

Pennington recorded 33 kills, 32 aces, 53 digs, 36 assists and two blocks in games against AR Johnson, Westside and Putnam County this week.

Katie Boose, Greenbrier volleyball

Boose tallied 16 kills and eight aces in wins over Westside and Alleluia Community School last week.

Halle Janik, Alleluia Community volleyball

Janik racked up 14 kills, four aces and 40 assists in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to Greenbrier.

Kendall Lanclos, Lakeside volleyball

Lanclos recorded 23 kills, two aces and 13 digs in a 3-1 win over South Aiken on Wednesday.

Gracey Bush, Augusta Prep volleyball

Bush had six aces in a 3-0 win over Gatewood last week.

Josalyn Sergent, Grovetown softball

Sergent went 6-for-9 at the plate with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in a three-game sweep of Evans last week. She also added 5.2 scoreless innings in the third game, striking out nine.

Topanga Lewis, Thomson softball

Lewis went 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in a win over Glenn Hills on Wednesday.

Adam Lippe, Westminster Schools of Augusta cross country

Lippe (15:12.63) took seventh place in the Boys’ Championship 5K at the Alexander/ASICS Invitational in Fairburn, Ga., over the weekend.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Vote Augusta softball, volleyball, cross country athlete of the week