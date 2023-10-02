Vote: Augusta high school softball, volleyball and cross country athlete of the week
It's time to select the Augusta-area softball, volleyball and cross country athlete of the week.
As always, the poll will remain open until 9 p.m. Wednesday. For nominations for future polls, please email Will Cheney (wcheney@gannett.com) or message him on X (@CheneyAUG).
Previous winners
Treasure Story, Grovetown softball
Cassidy Jenkins, Lakeside softball
Lauren Easters, Augusta Prep volleyball
Addie Thouvenot and Britt Davis, Greenbrier softball
Carolina Rivers, Richmond Academy volleyball
Caitlyn Rivers, Richmond Academy volleyball
Here are the nominees for Augusta-area fall sports athlete of the week
Jane Pennington, Davidson Fine Arts volleyball
Pennington recorded 33 kills, 32 aces, 53 digs, 36 assists and two blocks in games against AR Johnson, Westside and Putnam County this week.
Katie Boose, Greenbrier volleyball
Boose tallied 16 kills and eight aces in wins over Westside and Alleluia Community School last week.
Halle Janik, Alleluia Community volleyball
Janik racked up 14 kills, four aces and 40 assists in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to Greenbrier.
Kendall Lanclos, Lakeside volleyball
Lanclos recorded 23 kills, two aces and 13 digs in a 3-1 win over South Aiken on Wednesday.
Gracey Bush, Augusta Prep volleyball
Bush had six aces in a 3-0 win over Gatewood last week.
Josalyn Sergent, Grovetown softball
Sergent went 6-for-9 at the plate with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in a three-game sweep of Evans last week. She also added 5.2 scoreless innings in the third game, striking out nine.
Topanga Lewis, Thomson softball
Lewis went 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in a win over Glenn Hills on Wednesday.
Adam Lippe, Westminster Schools of Augusta cross country
Lippe (15:12.63) took seventh place in the Boys’ Championship 5K at the Alexander/ASICS Invitational in Fairburn, Ga., over the weekend.
