Vote: Augusta-area high school football player of the week for Week 7 games
It's time to select the Augusta-area high school football player of the week for Week 7.
As always, the poll will remain open until 9 p.m. Wednesday. For nominations for future polls, please email Will Cheney (wcheney@gannett.com) or message him on X (@CheneyAUG).
Previous winners
Week 1: Corey Tillman, North Augusta
Week 2: Amare Clark and Marques Fobbs, Grovetown
Week 3: Jamere Roberts, Thomson
Week 4: Carter Chavous and Beau Polcha, Augusta Prep
Week 5: Amare Clark, Grovetown
Week 6: Jensen Bentley, Burke County
Here are your nominees for Week 7 Augusta-area high school football player of the week
Jacob Jackson, Evans
Jackson racked up 22.5 tackles in Evans’ 16-15 win over Lakeside.
Jack Thexton, Lakeside
A tight end by trade, Thexton took a pair of direct snaps for rushing touchdowns in Lakeside’s 16-15 loss to Evans.
Zyaire Douglas, Aquinas
Dougles recorded two interceptions, two pass deflections and a rushing touchdown in Aquinas’ 28-21 win over Lincoln County.
Jack Stevens, North Augusta
Stevens was a perfect 10-for-10 on touchbacks, breaking the school record in North Augusta’s 63-21 win over South Aiken. He was also 9-for-9 on PATs.
Nicholas Turmon, Laney
Turmon returned an interception for a touchdown in Laney’s 37-26 win over Washington County.
Kasai Jones, Thomson
Jones carried the football twice for 94 yards and two touchdowns in Thomson’s 55-7 win over Josey. He also caught two passes for 62 yards and two more touchdowns through the air.
Telly Johnson, Hephzibah
Johnson rushed 21 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns in Hephzibah’s 34-0 win over Salem. He also added three solo tackles.
Jeanarion Kamga, Westside
Kamga carried the football 29 times for 205 yards (good for 7.1 yards per carry) in Westside’s 28-15 loss to Putnam County.
Hollis Evans, Briarwood Academy
Evans rushed 43 times for 209 yards and a touchdown in Briarwood’s 35-27 win over Brentwood. He also added an 83-yard kickoff return for a score.
