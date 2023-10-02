Vote: Augusta-area high school football player of the week for Week 7 games

It's time to select the Augusta-area high school football player of the week for Week 7.

As always, the poll will remain open until 9 p.m. Wednesday. For nominations for future polls, please email Will Cheney (wcheney@gannett.com) or message him on X (@CheneyAUG).

Previous winners

Week 1: Corey Tillman, North Augusta

Week 2: Amare Clark and Marques Fobbs, Grovetown

Week 3: Jamere Roberts, Thomson

Week 4: Carter Chavous and Beau Polcha, Augusta Prep

Week 5: Amare Clark, Grovetown

Week 6: Jensen Bentley, Burke County

Here are your nominees for Week 7 Augusta-area high school football player of the week

Jacob Jackson, Evans

Jackson racked up 22.5 tackles in Evans’ 16-15 win over Lakeside.

Jack Thexton, Lakeside

A tight end by trade, Thexton took a pair of direct snaps for rushing touchdowns in Lakeside’s 16-15 loss to Evans.

Zyaire Douglas, Aquinas

Dougles recorded two interceptions, two pass deflections and a rushing touchdown in Aquinas’ 28-21 win over Lincoln County.

Jack Stevens, North Augusta

Stevens was a perfect 10-for-10 on touchbacks, breaking the school record in North Augusta’s 63-21 win over South Aiken. He was also 9-for-9 on PATs.

Nicholas Turmon, Laney

Turmon returned an interception for a touchdown in Laney’s 37-26 win over Washington County.

Kasai Jones, Thomson

Jones carried the football twice for 94 yards and two touchdowns in Thomson’s 55-7 win over Josey. He also caught two passes for 62 yards and two more touchdowns through the air.

Telly Johnson, Hephzibah

Johnson rushed 21 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns in Hephzibah’s 34-0 win over Salem. He also added three solo tackles.

Jeanarion Kamga, Westside

Kamga carried the football 29 times for 205 yards (good for 7.1 yards per carry) in Westside’s 28-15 loss to Putnam County.

Hollis Evans, Briarwood Academy

Evans rushed 43 times for 209 yards and a touchdown in Briarwood’s 35-27 win over Brentwood. He also added an 83-yard kickoff return for a score.

