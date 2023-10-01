VOTE: Atlanta Falcons Week 4 player of the game

Fans got up early to watch the Atlanta Falcons in London, and after the first half, most probably wish they had stayed in bed. The Falcons trailed by 17 points at halftime against the Jaguars and couldn’t catch up during Sunday’s 23-7 loss.

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson had over 100 yards, though, and the defense played pretty well for most of the game. Wide receiver Drake London caught a touchdown pass and linebacker Nate Landman had a good game filling in for Troy Andersen.

Vote for the Falcons Week 4 Player of the Game below!

Twitter turns on Ridder after 2 INT

Ridley scores TD vs. Falcons

12 Falcons free-agent options

9 bold predictions for Week 4

Falcons Week 4 depth chart

Updated Falcons 53-man roster

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire