Vote for Argus Leader's high school Athlete of the Week from the Sioux-Falls area

Top Performers

Washington quarterback Tommy Hoffman carries footballs during a drill at Washington High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Tommy Hoffman, QB, Washington

Hoffman had one of the best performances of his young career on Friday night against Watertown. Although the Warriors lost, their junior quarterback was a major bright spot. Hoffman totaled four touchdowns, three in the air and a 33-yard touchdown run, and 452 passing yards.

Porter Ihnen talks to Argus LeaderÕs Jonathan Fernandez at Lennox High School in Lennox, South Dakota on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Porter Ihnen, WR, Lennox

Ihnen was his QB’s favorite target and the duo combined for a massive game. Ihnen was close to 200 receiving yards against Custer – he hit 187 –on only eight receptions. He made each reception count, his longest reception was worth 49 yards and he finished the night with five touchdown receptions as well.

Lennox junior quarterback Boston Katzer scrambles away from the Canton defense.

Boston Katzer, QB, Lennox

Speaking of unstoppable, Katzer put up video game numbers in Lennox’s game against Custer. He finished Friday’s game with seven passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown, and no, that’s not a misprint. He really did that, with maximum efficiency too, completing 19 of his 26 passing attempts. When the game was over, the dual-threat quarterback had posted over 400 all-purpose yards, the junior quarterback threw 370 passing yards and led the team in rushing yards with 83.

Josalyn Samuels runs on the court during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 at Harrisburg High School in Harrisburg, South Dakota.

Josalyn Samuels, S, Harrisburg

Samuels put together a strong performance in the Tigers 3-1 win over Dakota Valley last Tuesday. The first eighth grade in program history run the offense to perfection, finishing the game with 41 assists and she also had six aces.

Lincoln's Tate Schafer (12) throws ball at start of a play on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls, South Dakota .

Tate Schafer, QB, Lincoln

Schafer was in midseason form in Lincoln’s 35-20 win over Harrisburg Friday. The elite pocket passer completed 20 of his 28 pass attempts for 231 yards. He threw 4 touchdown passes, two to wide receiver Jack Smith and two to Isaac Jarovski.

