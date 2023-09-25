Vote for the Argus Leader's Athlete of the Week

Last week brought plenty of impressive performances, both on the gridiron and on the volleyball court.

Hayden Groos, QB, O’Gorman

Gross played a pivotal role in helping the Knights stay within striking distance throughout O’Gorman’s 58-35 loss to Lincoln on Friday. The senior quarterback threw for 311 passing yards and four touchdowns, but he was also a consistent threat to do damage with his legs as well. He ran for 49 yards. He was especially impressive in the first half, where he threw for 208 of his 311 passing yards and three of his four touchdowns.

Sidney Oostra, OH, SF Christian

Oostra showcased true versatility in Thursday’s win against No. 2 Dakota Valley. She was a threat at the net on both sides, totaling 18 kills and two blocks. Oostra also did a great job keeping the ball in play, she had eight digs in that match.

Tate Schafer, QB, Lincoln

Schafer was masterful yet again last week against the Pats’ stiffest competition yet. He threw for 291 yards and four touchdown passes. He also rushed for 20 yards and a touchdown.

Dawson Sechser, RB/DB, Jefferson

Sechser was electric in Jefferson’s big 63-0 win over Mitchell. The senior made sure the Cavaliers took the lead early, returning two punts for touchdowns in the first quarter. He finished the game with 155 all-purpose yards. He was also part of a Jefferson defense that compiled three defensive touchdowns in the second quarter, when Sechser had a pick-six.

Cole Snyder, WR/DB, SF Christian

Snyder was a shining example of a two-way player in Sioux Falls Christian’s 35-7 win over Chamberlain. The junior had eight receptions for 150 yards and three of those receptions were caught for touchdowns. On the other side of the ball Snyder was a ball-hawk. He came up with three interceptions.

