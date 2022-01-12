You can vote for Antonio Gibson as FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Washington running back Antonio Gibson had the biggest game of his career in the WFT’s 22-7 win over the New York Giants in Week 18. Gibson rushed for a career-high 146 yards on 21 attempts and also scored a touchdown.

Now, Gibson is one of three nominees for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week. Going against Gibson is Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny, who rushed for 190 yards and a score, and Latavius Murray of the Ravens, who ran for 150 yards and a touchdown.

Check out the nominees for Week 18 of the FedEx #AirandGround @NFL Players of the Week: Dak Prescott, Ryan Tannehill or Tom Brady AND Antonio Gibson, Rashaad Penny or Latavius Murray. Vote at https://t.co/mfg3FflEHw pic.twitter.com/vRVZEsGaPq — FedEx (@FedEx) January 10, 2022

Gibson finished his second NFL season with 1,037 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. He played in 16 games in 2021, missing Week 17 with COVID-19. In 2020, Gibson rushed for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie.