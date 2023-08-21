Vote here for the Anderson Independent-Mail high school football athlete of the week

The South Carolina high school football season is in full swing and last week's games gave us some great performances. Now it's time for you to choose the Week 0 Anderson Independent-Mail football athlete of the week.

Here are eight nominees. Voting closes Wednesday at noon.

RB Ja’kari Bennett, Daniel: In Daniel's 48-20 win over Greer, Bennett rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 10 attempts and had two catches for 19 yards and another TD.

RB Vashun Burton, T.L. Hanna: Burton ran for 155 yards and a touchdown on 17 attempts in the Yellow Jackets' 34-26 win over Boiling Springs.

QB Luke Gray, Pendleton: In a 48-12 win over Dixie, Gray threw for 245 yards and four touchdowns on 13-of-14 passing, and he ran for another TD.

DB Nyterrious Greer-Harrison, Crescent: Greer-Harrison had two interceptions for the Tigers.

Top Anderson, Pickens Football Players to Watch: Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Receivers, Tight Ends | Offensive Linemen | Defensive Linemen | Linebackers | Defensive Backs

WR Kory Jones, Pendleton: Jones had five catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

ATH Darius Latimer, Crescent: A two-way player, Latimer rushed for 98 yards and one touchdown on 13 attempts and had one interception and a tackle on defense.

ATH Ke’Darrion Patterson, T.L. Hanna: Patterson ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

QB Lee Turnipseed, Daniel: After coming off the bench in the second quarter, Turnipseed threw for 108 yards and three touchdowns on 9-of-13 passing.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC high school football: Anderson, Pickens athlete of the week