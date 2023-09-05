Vote here for the Anderson Independent-Mail high school football athlete of the week

Sam Albuquerque, Anderson Independent Mail
Three weeks of the South Carolina high school football season have come and gone and Week 2 saw some incredible performances from Anderson and Pickens athletes. Now it's time to pick the Week 2 Anderson Independent-Mail football athlete of the week.

Here are the ten nominees. Voting closes Thursday at 5 p.m.

RB Marquise Henderson, Belton-Honea Path: In a 49-21 win over Laurens, Henderson had 14 carries for 206 yards with three touchdowns. He also had three catches for 29 yards.

ATH Darius Latimer, Crescent: In Crescent's 33-13 win over Fountain Inn, Latimer had 19 carries for 139 yards with three touchdowns.

WR Will Patton, Easley: In Easley's 62-33 win over Wade Hampton, Patton had three catches for 162 yards with two touchdowns. He also had two rushes for 33 yards with another touchdown.

DB Landon Santana, Easley: Santana made six tackles, one for loss, had a sack and an interception.

QB Jay Stoker, Easley: Stoker threw for 347 yards with six touchdowns on 14-of-19 passing.

RB Logan Sullivan, Easley: Sullivan ran for 200 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns. He also had two catches for 52 yards and another TD.

WR Josh Williams, Westside: In Westside's 41-30 win over T.L. Hanna, Williams, a Chatanooga commit, had three touchdown catches.

QB Cutter Woods, Westside: On 10-of-14 passing, Woods threw for 221 passing yards with four touchdowns.

QB Colten Bagwell, Wren: In Wren's 48-30 win over Seneca, Bagwell threw for 128 yards with three touchdowns on 9-of-13 passing. He ran for 122 yards with two rushing TDs — one of which was a 60-yard run — on 14 carries.

RB Reese Price, Wren: From the running back spot, Price caught a touchdown pass and threw a touchdown pass.

