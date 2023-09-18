Vote here for the Anderson Independent-Mail high school football athlete of the week

Four weeks of the South Carolina high school football season have come and gone and we saw some incredible performances from Anderson County and Pickens County athletes.

Now it's time to pick the Week 4 Anderson Independent-Mail football athlete of the week. Here are the 10 nominees. Voting closes Thursday at 5 p.m.

RB Marquise Henderson, Belton-Honea Path: On seven carries, Henderson ran for 211 yards — an average of 30.1 yards per rush — with two touchdowns. He also caught one pass for a 24-yard touchdown.

QB Noah Thomas, Belton-Honea Path: On 9-of-14 passing, Thomas threw for 138 yards with two TDs.

QB Kolton Chapman, Daniel: In a 54-7 win over Pickens, Chapman threw for 178 yards with two touchdowns on 10-of-12 passing.

DL Trent Garner, Pendleton: In a 53-0 win over Fountain Inn, Garner made six tackles, three for a loss, had three sacks and a pass breakup.

QB Luke Gray, Pendleton: Gray threw for 247 yards with three touchdowns on 16-of-22 passing. He also ran for a TD.

RB Sharode Richardson, Westside: On nine carries, Richardson ran for 186 yards with three touchdowns.

WR Josh Williams, Westside: Williams caught five passes for 75 yards with a touchdown and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

QB Cutter Woods, Westside: Woods threw for 257 yards with two touchdowns.

RB Vashun Burton, T.L. Hanna: Burton ran for 114 yards with two touchdowns on nine rushes.

RB Josh Donald, T.L. Hanna: On four attempts, Donald ran for 92 yards with two touchdowns — an average of 23 yards per carry.

