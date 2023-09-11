Vote here for the Anderson Independent-Mail high school football athlete of the week

Four weeks of the South Carolina high school football season have come and gone and we saw some incredible performances from Anderson County and Pickens County athletes.

Now it's time to pick the Week 3 Anderson Independent-Mail football athlete of the week.

Here are the seven nominees. Voting closes Thursday at 5 p.m.

RB Marquise Henderson, Belton-Honea Path: In a 49-15 win over Woodruff, Henderson had 14 carries for 301 yards with five touchdowns.

RB Ja'kari Bennett, Daniel: In a 52-21 win over Hart County (Ga.), Bennett rushed for 113 yards with two touchdowns on 10 carries.

QB Kolton Chapman, Daniel: On 21-of-26 passing, Chapman threw for 230 yards with four TDs.

QB Luke Gray, Pendleton: In a 56-40 loss to Powdersville, Gray threw for 268 yards with four touchdowns on 19-of-27 passing.

WR Kory Jones, Pendleton: Jones caught seven passes for 133 yards with three TDs. He also threw a 20-yard touchdown pass.

QB Eli Hudgins, Powdersville: On 9-of-16 passing, Hudgins threw for 84 yards with two touchdowns. He also ran for 85 yards with one touchdown on eight carries.

RB Brandon Waldrop, Powdersville: On 14 carries, Waldrop ran for 151 yards with three TDs.

