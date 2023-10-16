Vote here for the Anderson Independent-Mail high school football athlete of the week

Nine weeks of the South Carolina high school football season have come and gone and we've seen some excellent performances from Anderson County and Pickens County athletes.

Now it's time to pick the Week 8 Anderson Independent-Mail football athlete of the week. Here are the seven nominees. Voting closes Thursday at 5 p.m.

RB Marquise Henderson, Belton-Honea Path: In a 63-7 win over Fountain Inn, Henderson ran for 123 yards with three touchdowns on just five carries. He also had a 40-yard kickoff return.

QB Noah Thomas, Belton-Honea Path: On 8-of-11 passing, Thomas threw for 150 yards with three touchdowns.

QB Kolton Chapman, Daniel: In a 42-3 win over Seneca, Chapman threw for 217 yards with three touchdowns and one interception on 13-of-19 passing.

RUN THE BALL: Why T.L. Hanna football can win the state championship without passing the ball

ATH Cason Brewington, Easley: In a 63-37 win over Berea, Brewington caught two interceptions — one of which he returned for a touchdown — broke up three passes and made four tackles.

LB Talan Scott, Easley: Scott recorded eight tackles, 3.5 for a loss, along with two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery he returned for a TD.

QB Luke Gray, Pendleton: In a 41-14 over Crescent, Gray threw for 333 yards with four touchdowns on 20-of-30 passing. He also ran for 32 yards on eight attempts.

RB KD Patterson, T.L. Hanna: In a 36-33 win over Hillcrest, Patterson ran 144 yards with two touchdowns on 24 carries.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC high school football: Anderson, Pickens athlete of the week