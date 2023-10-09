Vote for the Ames Tribune female and male Athlete of the Week candidates for Oct. 1-7

Week 7 of Ames area high school football saw Ames travel to Marshalltown and crush the Bobcats, 48-14, Nevada dominate two-time defending Class 3A state champion Harlan at home in a pivotal 3A District 6 battle at home by a 39-20 score.

In 4A No. 2 Gilbert suffered its first loss of the season by a 38-7 margin at No. 3 Bondurant-Farrar and Ballard gave No. 1 Adel-Desoto-Minburn all it could handle before falling in a 20-13 battle at Adel. Roland-Story continued its ascension in the 2A ranks as the No. 8 Norsemen throttled Des Moines Christian on the road, 41-14.

In 8-Player District 9 competition Colo-NESCO suffered a heartbreaking 48-42 home loss to Fort Dodge St. Edmond and Collins-Maxwell fell at home to Audubon, 68-18.

Several outstanding individuals stood out during those games. There were also a number of standout performances during the week in girls and boys cross country, girls swimming and diving and volleyball.

Here are the Ames Tribune female and male Athlete of the Week candidates for Oct. 1-7. Tribune readers can vote on the winners, who will be announced at the end of the week.

Girls

Rachel Borwick, Nevada

Borwick was huge for the Nevada volleyball team during its dramatic five-set victory over Roland-Story to clinch the Heart of Iowa Conference championship Oct. 5 in Story City.

Borwick hammered down 22 kills on 25.9% efficiency. She also had seven digs and two aces.

Suri Hanson, Ames

Hanson won the 100-yard freestyle race as part of a balanced Ames girls swimming and diving performance during a lopsided 124-37 dual meet victory at Des Moines North Oct. 3.

Hanson won the 100 freestyle in an exciting battle with teammate Saylor Horras. Hanson touched the wall in 56.77 seconds and Horras finished in 56.88.

Kylie Zeigler, Gilbert

Zeigler turned in a fantastic all-around match for the Gilbert volleyball team in a five-set win over Newton Oct. 5 at Gilbert.

Ziegler led the Tigers with 35 digs, 12 kills and three aces.

Claire Helmers, Ames

Helmers placed second individually for the Ames girls cross country team at the Fort Dodge Invitational Oct. 5 at the Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

Helmers broke 18 minutes with a time of 17:59.2. Johnston's Olivia Verde won in 17:50.2.

Josie Theilen, Ames

Theilen turned in a strong match in the back row for the Ames volleyball team during a five-set victory over Mason City Oct. 3 in Ames.

Theilen recorded 12 digs for the Little Cyclones. She also led the team in aces with four.

Boys

Fiston Carlson, Roland-Story

Carlson continued his rise as a freshman sensation on the Roland-Story football team with a big game against Des Moines Christian.

Carlson had one sack and fumble recovery apiece on defense. On offense he ran the ball nine times for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Cameron Cantonwine, Ames

Cantonwine had a nose for the end zone during the Ames football team's rout of Marshalltown Friday.

Cantonwine ran the ball 18 times for 152 yards and six touchdowns. He also threw for 65 yards.

Kyle Kingsbury, Nevada

Kingsbury was a one-man wrecking crew for the Nevada football team during its upset of Harlan Friday at Cub Stadium in Nevada.

Kingsbury celebrated senior night by catching four passes for 76 yards and one touchdown on offense and intercepting three passes on defense.

Jackson Wacha, Ballard

Wacha led another strong defensive effort for the Ballard football team during its competitive loss to No. 1 ADM Friday.

Wacha was all over the field. He racked up 15 tackles to help keep the Bombers close.

Mark Bower, Colo-NESCO

Bower ran the ball hard to help the Colo-NESCO football team hang with St. Edmond for four quarters Friday.

Bower ended the night with 140 yards and three touchdowns rushing on 20 carries.

Joe Randleman covers high school sports for the Ames Tribune. Contact him at jrandleman@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JoeRandleman

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Vote for the Tribune Athlete of the Week candidates for Oct. 1-7