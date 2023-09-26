VOTE: Who should be the Amarillo Globe-News midseason MVP for football

It may be hard to believe, but we've already reached the midway point of the high school football regular season. It's time we let the readers decide who their pick is for midseason MVP. Voting is open thru Thursday at noon.

Camren Cavalier, QB, Canadian: Cavalier is 56-of-82 passing for 1,034 yards, 17 touchdowns and no interceptions. He's rushed for 409 yards and six touchdowns on 37 carries for an average of 11.1 yards a carry.

Armando Lujan, QB/DB, Sunray: Lujan is 107-of-156 passing for 1,613 yards 27 touchdowns and three interceptions, tops in the Panhanlde. He's run for 253 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries (12.7 YPC). Has two interceptions and a fumble recovery on defense.

Jordi Hernandez, RB, West Plains: Has led the Panhandle in rushing with 897 yards and nine touchdowns on 114 carries while catching 11 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown.

Dawson Jaco, QB, Bushland: Is 80-of-115 passing for 1,290 yards for 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. Has five rushing touchdowns on the year as well.

Broxton Robinson, QB, Panhandle: Is 39-of-64 for 676 yards and seven TDs with three interceptions. Has run 112 times for 605 yards and 13 touchdowns. Has 37 tackles on defense as well.

Josue Sigala, RB/LB, Muleshoe: Has run 42 times for 635 yards (15.1 yards a rush) and 11 scores. Also has 29 tackles on defense with three for a loss.

Brylyn Lopez, RB, Hereford: Has run 145 times for 826 yards and nine touchdowns.

Corey Stancell, RB/DB, Farwell: Has 87 runs for 735 yards and 10 touchdowns. Also tied for the Panhandle lead with three interceptions.

Elyes Torres, RB/WR/DB, Highland Park: Has run 34 times for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Has caught 25 passes for 512 yards and eight scores. On defense has compiled 37 tackles, three for a loss and is tied for the Panhandle lead with three interceptions. Also has four two-point conversions.

Braxton Allen, WR/DB, Shamrock: Has 38 catches for 573 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Panhandle. Has 27 tackles, three for a loss, three sacks, a forced fumble and is tied for the Panhandle lead with three interceptions. Also has six two-point conversions.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Vote for Amarillo Globe-News midseason MVP for high school football