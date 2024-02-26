Vote: Who is the Advantage Federal Credit Union's Boys Sports Athlete of the Week?

Chase Brock

Brock, a forward for McQuaid, scored the overtime winner for the Knights in their Section V Class A semifinal matchup with Penfield. Brock’s goal came with McQuaid on the man-advantage, as he deflected a shot from the point.

Aiden Bryant

Midlakes sophomore won the triple jump and long jump events during Section V's indoor track state meet qualifier. Bryant's triple jump of 48 feet-8 inches is fourth-best in the United States this season. He long jumped 23-8 1/2, the 12th best in the country.

Nathan Chaffee

The Fairport bowling star won the Section V Class A individual championship with a high-series of 1,393.

Elijah Diakomihalis

The undefeated junior from Hilton was dominant on his way to a state title. In his first match, he won by technical fall, then won by pin after and won his championship match by a score of 13-0 for a major decision over Buffalo Saint Francis sophomore Zachary Caldwell.

Marcus Freeman

The Monroe basketball star scored 17 points during an 87-55 win over School of the Arts in the Section V Class A quarterfinals.

Quentin Haskins

The Clyde-Savannah bowling star won the Section V Class D individual championship with a high-series of 1,263.

Trevor Hofer

The Penfield basketball star scored the game-winning bucket as time expired of a 51-50 win at Webster Schroeder in the Section V Class AA quarterfinals. Hofer scored 25 points.

Colin Johnson

The Penn Yan bowling star won the Section V Class C individual championship with a high-series of 1,345.

Danny Kucmerowski

Kucmerowski, a Brockport student who plays goalie for the Portside Royals, stopped 34 of 35 shots to lift his team to an upset win over Pittsford in the Section V Class A semifinals. With Kucmerowski in goal, Portside is playing for the section title for the first time in the program’s three-year history.

Michael Nappi

Webster Thomas’ senior goaltender made 21 saves as the Titans clipped cross-town rival Schroeder in the Class B section semifinals.

Coy Raines

His 3-1 win by decision over Fox Lane junior Alexander Berisha in the final was his 43rd win in 45 matches this season, and was the first as a state champion for the Churchville-Chili senior.

Casper Stewart

The state's new Division 2 145-pound champion won 52 of his 55 matches. This was the fourth top-four finish at states for the Attica/Batavia senior.

Jesse Taccone

The Spencerport bowling star won the Section V Class B individual championship with a high-series of 1,339.

Alex Webb

The UPrep basketball star scored the game-winning bucket of 58-56 win over Rush-Henrietta in the Section V Class AAA quarterfinals. Webb scored 15 points.

Braidon Woodward

The Palmyra-Macedon senior now has a state title to go along with his first-place finish at the Eastern States Wrestling Classic earlier this year. He won 54 of his 55 matches on his way to his first state title.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Who is Section V Boys Athlete of the Week for Feb. 19-25? Vote now