Vote: 26 Basketball players up for Herald News Player of the Week for Feb. 26-March 3

FALL RIVER — Twenty-six basketball players from the Fall River area have been placed on the Player of the Week ballot.

This poll is for performances from Feb. 26-March 3. Supporters of the schools — Atlantis Charter, Case, Diman, Durfee, Somerset Berkley and Westport — and student-athletes can visit heraldnews.com to vote for the person of their choosing. There will be one boy and girl chosen.

Voting will conclude Mar. 10 with the winner announced here and X (formerly known as Twitter).

Westport's Korynne Holden won the female basketball poll for the week of Feb. 19-23 with a total (43.88%). Somerset Berkley's Colten Pacheco captured the male honors.

Herald News Player of the Week for Greater Fall River area schools

