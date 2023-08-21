Vote for who will be the 2023 Savannah-area football player of the year — 48 nominees
Here's a chance for local high school football fans to cast their vote in a reader's poll selecting the Greater Savannah Area Player of the Year — a week after the season got started in Georgia.
Here are 49 players to choose from with at least one from each team playing in the Greater Savannah area. The winner is decided by the poll of readers.
Voting will conclude on Thursday, Aug. 24, with the winner announced Friday.
Elijah Griffin, Savannah Christian, DL, jr.
Luke Kromenhoek, Benedictine, QB, sr.
Jake Merklinger, Calvary Day, QB, sr.
Zo Smalls, Savannah Christian, RB, jr.
Nick Bliss, Richmond Hill, ATH, sr.
Jayden Evans, Effingham County, RB, sr.
Doopah Coleman, Calvary Day, ATH, jr.
Malachi Lonnon, New Hampstead, WR, sr.
Michael Smith, Calvary Day, TE, sr.
Nate Hayes, Effingham County, QB, sr.
Ron Golden, Liberty County, WR/DB, sr.
Jacobe Ward, Benedictine, OL, jr.
Zach Pearson, New Hampstead, OL, sr.
Thomas Zimbalatti, Richmond Hill, OL, jr.
Elyjah Thurmon, Bradwell Institute, OL, sr.
Camron Thompson, Jenkins, OL, soph.
Rooster Bing, Savannah Country Day, OL/DL, sr.
Carlos Singleton, Liberty County, QB, sr.
Thomas Blackshear, Calvary Day, WR, jr.
Logan Brooking, Savannah Christian, TE/DL, jr.
Jaylen Hampton, New Hampstead, WR, sr.
Josh Washington, Savannah Country Day, WR. soph.
Kenry Wall, Savannah Christian, ATH, jr.
Wilkes Albert, Benedictine, LB, sr.
Na'Seir Samuel, Benedictine, RB, sr.
Walter "Buddy" Mathis, Calvary Day, DL, jr.
David Bucey, Savannah Christian, LB/WR, sr.
Lorenzo Cowan, Jenkins, LB/DE, sr.
Bryce Baker, Benedictine, LB/RB, sr.
Tyler Scott, Savannah Country Day, LB, jr.
Tanner Ennis, Bryan County, DB/RB, sr.
A.J. Butts, Effingham County, LB/RB, sr.
Herbert "Third" Scroggins, Benedictine, LB, jr.
Jordan Davis, Calvary Day, LB, sr.
Caden Arnold, Calvary Day, WR, sr.
Cash Ramirez, Savannah Country Day, K, soph.
Stephen Fox Jr., Savannah High, RB/ATH, jr.
Triston Randall, Bethesda, QB/LB, sr.
Tyler Kindle, Memorial Day, QB, sr.
Noah Jenkins, Bethesda, RB, sr.
Jeremiah Washington, South Effingham, LB, sr.
Charles Chappell, Memorial Day, WR, sr.
Zayden Edwards, St. Andrew's, QB, jr.
Rakari Harrison, St. Andrew's, DE/TE, sr.
Kaden De Genaro, South Effingham, QB, sr.
Hyers Holland, Savannah Country Day, RB, jr.
Jayden Sutton, Islands, WR, jr.
Demetrius Holloway, Beach, QB, soph.
Trenton Tukes, Groves, QB, sr.
Isaiah Scott, Johnson, LB/RB, jr.
Vic Walker, Windsor Forest, RB, sr.
Austin Clemons, Bryan County, RB/LB, sr.
