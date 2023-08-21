Vote for who will be the 2023 Savannah-area football player of the year — 48 nominees

Here's a chance for local high school football fans to cast their vote in a reader's poll selecting the Greater Savannah Area Player of the Year — a week after the season got started in Georgia.

Here are 49 players to choose from with at least one from each team playing in the Greater Savannah area. The winner is decided by the poll of readers.

Voting will conclude on Thursday, Aug. 24, with the winner announced Friday.

Zo Smalls, Savannah Christian, RB, jr.

Savannah Christian's Zo Smalls runs past an Islands hIgh defender to score on Aug. 26.

Nick Bliss, Richmond Hill, ATH, sr.

Jayden Evans, Effingham County, RB, sr.

Doopah Coleman, Calvary Day, ATH, jr.

Malachi Lonnon, New Hampstead, WR, sr.

Calvary's Michael Smith catches a pass near the sideline to pick up a first down during Friday night's Class A Private Playoff game against Wesleyan.

Nate Hayes, Effingham County, QB, sr.

Ron Golden, Liberty County, WR/DB, sr.

Jacobe Ward, Benedictine, OL, jr.

Zach Pearson, New Hampstead, OL, sr.

Thomas Zimbalatti, Richmond Hill, OL, jr.

Camron Thompson, Jenkins, OL, soph.

Rooster Bing, Savannah Country Day, OL/DL, sr.

Carlos Singleton, Liberty County, QB, sr.

Jaylen Hampton of New Hampstead celebrates after making a touchdown catch in 2022.

Josh Washington, Savannah Country Day, WR. soph.

Kenry Wall, Savannah Christian, ATH, jr.

Wilkes Albert, Benedictine, LB, sr.

Benedictine's Wilkes Albert and Larson Little force Jenkins High quarterback Jeremiah James to fumble the ball during their game on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Memorial Stadium.

Na'Seir Samuel, Benedictine, RB, sr.

Lorenzo Cowan, Jenkins, LB/DE, sr.

Bryce Baker, Benedictine, LB/RB, sr.

Tyler Scott, Savannah Country Day, LB, jr.

Tanner Ennis, Bryan County, DB/RB, sr.

A.J. Butts, Effingham County, LB/RB, sr.

Herbert "Third" Scroggins, Benedictine, LB, jr.

Jordan Davis, Calvary Day, LB, sr.

Caden Arnold, Calvary Day, WR, sr.

Cash Ramirez, Savannah Country Day, K, soph.

Stephen Fox Jr., Savannah High, RB/ATH, jr.

Triston Randall, Bethesda, QB/LB, sr.

Tyler Kindle, Memorial Day, QB, sr.

Noah Jenkins, Bethesda, RB, sr.

Jeremiah Washington, South Effingham, LB, sr.

Charles Chappell, Memorial Day, WR, sr.

Zayden Edwards, St. Andrew's, QB, jr.

Rakari Harrison, St. Andrew's, DE/TE, sr.

Kaden De Genaro, South Effingham, QB, sr.

Hyers Holland, Savannah Country Day, RB, jr.

Savannah Country Day running back Hyers Holland readies to throw a stiff arm to Windsor Forest's Marquis Lonnon during the season opener on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Savannah High Stadium.

Jayden Sutton, Islands, WR, jr.

Demetrius Holloway, Beach, QB, soph.

Trenton Tukes, Groves, QB, sr.

Isaiah Scott, Johnson, LB/RB, jr.

Vic Walker, Windsor Forest, RB, sr.

Austin Clemons, Bryan County, RB/LB, sr.

