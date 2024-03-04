Vote: 12 athletes up for Fall River area Athlete of the Week for Feb. 19-March 4

FALL RIVER — Twelve high school athletes from the Fall River area have been placed on the Athlete of the Week ballot.

This poll is for performances from Feb. 19-March 4. Supporters of the schools — Atlantis Charter, Case, Diman, Durfee, Somerset Berkley and Westport — and student-athletes can visit heraldnews.com to vote for the person of their choosing.

The poll includes ice hockey, swimming and track and field. Diman/Durfee/Westport ice hockey player Jacob Almeida won the male athlete of the week honor for the week of Feb. 12-18. Diman track and field star Inez Medeiros was the top vote getter for the female athlete

Voting will conclude Mar. 10 with the winner announced on the next poll and on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Don't wait, vote now and often for your favorite choice.

Herald News Player of the Week for Greater Fall River area schools

YOU CAN VOTE HERE

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @Chezsports

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Herald News high school athlete of the week for Feb.19-March 4