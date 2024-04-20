Voois and Herendeen co-leaders after first round of Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate

(WCIA) — After the first day of competition at Atkins Golf Club, the Illini lead the pack of twelve teams in the second-annual Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate.

Illinois sits at 572 after the first day, with Ryan Voois and Max Herendeen at the top of the individual standings, both at 140.

The second day of competition begins Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

