Report: NFL tells Vontaze Burfict it found another helmet-to-helmet hit before appeal

It appears Vontaze Burfict’s appeal of his season-long suspension for yet another helmet-to-helmet hit is not going as hoped.

The NFL not so subtly informed Burfict that it had found another helmet-to-helmet hit in the same game as the hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle that resulted in his suspension, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport

Source: The NFL informed #Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict in a letter this week that it found another helmet-to-helmet hit from the same game against the #Colts. They are including that in his already mounting situation. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2019

It’s unclear when or where in the Colts game that Burfict’s other hit might have occurred, but the message from the NFL is unmistakable: “Don’t expect to this appeal to help your reputation.”

Burfict’s suspension was announced on Monday and, if upheld in appeal, will sideline the 29-year-old linebacker for the rest of the season. The NFL’s statement called Burfict’s hit on Doyle “unnecessary, flagrant and should have bee avoided.” It added that there were “no mitigating circumstances” for the play.

Vontaze Burfict's appeal will reportedly be heard on Tuesday. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Many, including New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell, cheered Burfict’s suspension when it was announced for obvious reasons. The Oakland Raiders veteran has had a reputation for dirty hits going back to adolescence. The NFL noted that history in its statement and used it to justify its harsh penalty.

Among Burfict’s notable defenders are his own team and, well, Bill Romanowski.

Per Rapoport, Burfict’s appeal will be heard on on Tuesday. Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks will reportedly preside over the appeal.

