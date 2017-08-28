Vontaze Burfict facing potential 5-game suspension

P: This will be one of President Trump’s greatest Humanitarian Foreign Aid Programs… The State Department should assist in Deporting all the U.S. Educated Illegals back to their Country of Origin to Spread Democracy and Improve the Welfare of their LEGAL Countries…. An Absolute Benefit for the World as we Paid for their Upbringing and Education at U.S. Taxpayer Expense… Reduces the State Department Budget since our Citizens and Poor funded most of these Illegals from each State’s Education Departments and Welfare Programs …. #USAID #StateDept #Charity