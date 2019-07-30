Vontaze Burfict enjoying playing mentor to Raiders defenders

When the Raiders signed linebacker Vontaze Burfict after he was released by the Bengals earlier this year, part of the explanation for the move was that Burfict was well versed in defensive coordinator Paul Guenther’s scheme after their shared time in Cincinnati.

That experience showed itself during the offseason program and it has continued to be in evidence at training camp. Linebacker Brandon Marshall called Burfict “one of the smartest football players I’ve played with” and several other young players on the defense say they’ve benefitted from Burfict’s knowledge of the system.

Burfict said that providing that assistance has been a plus for his own game.

“It kind of keeps me sharp on my game. You know, if you’re not talking football, if you’re not thinking about football, then what are we here for,” Burfict said, via the San Jose Mercury News. “So, like a lot of guys want to watch film with me to see how much I know. At the same time I’m coaching them, I’m coaching myself. I enjoy being a leader and I want all 11 to think the same way when we’re out there so we can all play fast.”

The Raiders would like to have Burfict manning a pivotal role in their defense well beyond training camp. Recent history — he hasn’t played more than 11 games in a year since 2013 — suggests that may not happen, but his contributions to the unit apparently aren’t going to be limited to on-field work.