Vontae Davis: Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback dies aged 35

Both of Vontae Davis' Pro Bowl appearances came while he was at Indianapolis Colts [Getty Images]

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis has died aged 35.

Davis, who played for Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills, was found dead at his grandmother's house in Southwest Ranches, Florida.

The police report confirmed no foul play was involved and the investigation was still open.

Davis, who played in back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2014 and 2015, retired mid-match while playing for the Bills against Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.

His 10-year career saw him finish with 22 interceptions, 97 passes defended and 395 tackles.

"Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Vontae Davis," Colts owner Jim Irsay posted on X. "A great guy, team-mate, player. My prayers to Vontae's family."

The Dolphins, who drafted Davis as a first-round pick in 2009, said: "We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time."

The Bills added: "We are saddened to learn of the passing of Vontae Davis. We are thinking of his friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time."