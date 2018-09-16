Vontae Davis: I realized I shouldn’t be out there anymore

Cornerback Vontae Davis pulled one of the stranger moves in recent memory on Sunday afternoon when he walked out on the Bills at halftime of their loss to the Chargers.

Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said Davis had decided to retire from the NFL and Davis confirmed it in a statement released later on Sunday.

“This isn’t how I pictured retiring from the NFL. But in my 10th NFL season, I have been doing what my body has been programmed to do: Get ready to play on game day. I’ve endured multiple surgeries and played through many different injuries throughout my career and, over the last few weeks, this was the latest physical challenge. But today on the field, reality hit me fast and hard: I shouldn’t be out there anymore.”

Alexander called Davis’ decision “completely disrespectful.” Davis said he meant no disrespect by deciding that he could not live up to the “standard” he set for himself, but it’s easy to understand why others in the Bills organization would think it would have been more respectful to wait a little longer before calling it quits.