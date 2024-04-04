Vontae Davis may have slipped after sauna, according to brother Vernon

Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Vontae Davis may have died after he collapsed or slipped after stepping out of a sauna, his brother Vernon Davis told the DailyMail.com on Wednesday.

While investigations into Davis’ death are ongoing and could take weeks before determining a cause of death, police say no foul play was believed to be involved.

In audio from a 911 call released by police on Tuesday, an unidentified woman said she found Davis unresponsive on the floor of a home gym. Davie Police Department officers who responded to the call pronounced Davis dead at the scene.

“I’m leaning on the detectives to figure it out but right now we have no answers,” Vernon Davis, a former NFL tight end, told DailyMail.com. “They are going to run tests and they said they’ll get back to us. It could be as long as a month, a month and a half, until we know anything.”

Vernon Davis, was drafted by the Dolphins in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft and spent three seasons with the team before he was traded to the Colts in 2012.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire