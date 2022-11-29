Vonn Bell reveals DJ Reader’s in-game trash talk to Derrick Henry

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader doesn’t get a ton of attention on a national level despite his game-changing presence in the middle of the unit.

Reader was, as expected, a major part of the team’s win over the Titans last weekend, a win in which bruising running back Derrick Henry could only muster 38 yards on 17 carries — giving him a 2.2 per-carry average.

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple hilariously jabbed at the Titans while praising Reader’s performance on social media.

But perhaps funnier is a story recounted by safety Vonn Bell, who revealed an in-game exchange between Reader and Henry.

Mike Petraglia of CLNS Media captured the quote:

This from Vonn Bell today on DJ Reader talking to Derrick Henry Sunday is a great reflection on the Bengals defensive attitude. pic.twitter.com/hCgXJF4qcK — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 28, 2022

If Henry didn’t know before, he probably does now. And with more showings like this, the national audience might just join Henry in that awareness.

List

Bengals vs. Titans takeaways and everything to know from Week 12

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire