Vonn Bell’s 2nd interception sets up insurance TD for Bengals

Vonn Bell of the Cincinnati Bengals came into Thursday night with two interceptions in his NFL career.

The safety doubled that number, including a pick that set up a game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter, as the Bengals downed the Miami Dolphins, 27-15, at Paycor Stadium.

Bell’s second pick came off Teddy Bridgewater as Miami was driving late in the fourth quarter.

Bridgewater was looking for tight end Mike Gesicki but threw behind him into the waiting arms of Bell, who returned it 46 yards.

The key play on the drive was a pass from Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase, which set Cincinnati up with a first-and-goal.

On third-and-goal Burrow hit Hayden Hurst with a 2-yard touchdown pass to give Cincinnati a 27-15 lead after the PAT.

The loss was the first in Mike McDaniel’s head coaching career after three wins.

The Bengals have won two in a row after losing their first two.

