De’Vondre Campbell seals Packers’ win over Bucs with breakup on 2-point try

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers threatened to take Sunday’s showdown with the Green Bay Packers into overtime, but All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell made a win-sealing play on the deciding two-point conversion attempt.

Brady threw a touchdown pass to Russell Gage with 14 seconds left, and then the Bucs took a delay of game penalty to set up the two-point attempt at the 7-yard line. On the ensuing play, Brady rolled right and threw in the direction of Gage, but Campbell made a leaping pass-breakup to end the Bucs’ comeback attempt.

“He’s a special player,” Aaron Rodgers said.

On the ensuing kickoff, Allen Lazard recovered the onside kick attempt to seal the Packers’ 14-12 win over the Bucs.

Campbell, a first-team All-Pro last year, made a game-high 14 tackles. As was the case so many times early last season, Campbell came to the rescue late in a game by making a big play in a deciding moment.

The Bucs drove 89 yards in 13 plays to score the touchdown and set up the final play.

Fittingly, it was the Packers defense that made the final play to secure the victory.

Related

Instant analysis and recap of Packers' 14-12 win over Buccaneers in Week 3

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire