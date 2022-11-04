The Packers ruled out linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) after he missed practice all week. That leaves rookie Quay Walker to wear the communication helmet on defense against the Lions.

The only game Campbell has missed the past six seasons was Week 18 last season when he was inactive to rest for the postseason, not for injury.

Cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) also won’t play this week.

Receivers Allen Lazard (shoulder) and Christian Watson (concussion), linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder/neck) and offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (knee/foot) received questionable designations.

Watson was diagnosed with a concussion after a helmet-to-helmet hit in the first quarter against the Bills. He returned to limited practice Thursday and Friday.

Lazard did not play against the Bills before returning to practice Wednesday. He was limited all week.

“We’ll give him up to game time,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website. “He’s a guy that has enough experience and if he’s able to go, then we’ll let him. But if he can’t, he can’t.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (right thumb) did not receive a game status and will play despite being limited in practice all week.

Rodgers admitted to reporters on Wednesday that his thumb injury remains an issue.

De’Vondre Campbell ruled out; Aaron Rodgers exits report originally appeared on Pro Football Talk