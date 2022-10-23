De’Vondre Campbell of Packers with pick-six of Commanders Taylor Heinicke

Barry Werner
The loss of Carson Wentz is hurting Washington Commanders … and helping the Green Bay Packers.

Taylor Heinicke is off to a slow start against Green Bay, which is finally seeming to find its stride.

Heinicke looked for a receiver but found the Packers’ De’Vondre Campbell, who picked the pass and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown.

After the PAT, Green Bay had a 14-3 lead in the second quarter.

