De'Vondre Campbell didn’t join the Packers until June, when the team’s offseason program was nearly over.

But he’s had a clear impact on Green Bay’s defense, which has improved from last year.

Now Campbell has been named the NFC’s defensive player of the month for October.

In five games, Campbell posted 45 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, an interception, and a sack while playing nearly every defensive snap for the Packers. He had a season-high 14 tackles in the team’s victory over Washington. And in last week’s victory over Arizona, he had a pair of TFLs and a sack.

In eight games this season, Campbell has 76 total tackles, a pair of interceptions, three pass breakups, and a pair of forced fumbles.

Campbell’s first game in November will be against the Chiefs. But without Aaron Rodgers due to a positive COVID-19 test, it’ll be a challenge for Green Bay to keep its win streak going.

De’Vondre Campbell named NFC defensive player of the month originally appeared on Pro Football Talk