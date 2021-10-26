De’Vondre Campbell making major impact on Packers’ defense

Michael David Smith
1 min read
When the Packers signed linebacker De'Vondre Campbell to a one-year, $2 million contract in June, it appeared to be a relatively minor move for a player who would have to compete just to make the 53-man roster. Instead, Campbell has become one of the Packers’ most impactful players.

Campbell is an every-down linebacker who has played 97 percent of the Packers’ defensive snaps this season, and he’s making a huge difference on a defense that was shaky at the start of the season but has improved significantly.

In Sunday’s 24-10 win over Washington, Campbell had a game-high 10 solo tackles and two forced fumbles.

With the 6-1 Packers set to face the 7-0 Cardinals on Thursday Night Football, Campbell will be one of the most important players on the field — something few would have expected a couple months ago.

De’Vondre Campbell making major impact on Packers’ defense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

