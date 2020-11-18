De’Vondre Campbell’s injury means ‘it’s time’ for rookie LB Isaiah Simmons

The Arizona Cardinals have held back their top-10 draft pick in linebacker Isaiah Simmons, limiting his role so far his rookie season. That time might be over.

Starting inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell suffered a calf injury in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills, leading to 32 snaps for Simmons, and he played well.

It appears he is in line to start against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, as Campbell has not practiced yet this week.

According to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Simmons appears to be ready for a greater role.

“He is definitely getting better,” he told reporters Tuesday. “The Miami game, he played more snaps at the ‘Sam’ and the ‘Mike’ linebacker and dime. He played some ‘Mo’ this week, some nickel, but he is definitely coming along fast now with more reps and time on the job.”

He had 32 snaps against the Bills and 32 against the Dolphins in Week 9.

The injury to Campbell opens up potentially playing every snap in Week 11. When Campbell is healthy, he rarely leaves the field. That’s just how it works for the Cardinals at both inside linebacker positions.

“It’s been impressive,” Joseph added. “It’s been two weeks in a row where he’s playing like an NFL linebacker. He’s playing some nickel. He’s covering receivers. He’s becoming what we thought he was going to be when he was drafted in the top 10.”

The wait has been tough for Simmons, who wants to play more. It has also been hard for fans to stomach drafting a player in the top 10 and then not use him.

Joseph understands and has been pleased with Simmons’ approach. He has put in the work.

“To his credit, he’s been patient,” Joseph explained. “He’s been frustrated but he’s been patient in waiting his turn and learning and working in practice and it’s showing n the games.”

It appears his time has now come.

“We’ve got to play him more because he can help his win, and that’s what we want from Isaiah. He’s been patient enough to wait his turn, but it’s time.”

After getting a game-changing interception against the Seahawks in overtime in their last matchup, Thursday night in Seattle could potentially be Simmons’ coming out party for the NFL.

For Arizona fans and for Simmons, “it’s time.”

