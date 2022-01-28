Von Miller wants to win a Super Bowl for his Rams teammates

Von Miller already has a Super Bowl ring on his finger. He even won MVP of the big game six years ago.

But even with all he’s accomplished in his decorated career, Miller wants to win another Super Bowl – not just for himself, but for his new teammates in Los Angeles. With the Rams being just one win away from Super Bowl LVI, Miller is driven to help guys like Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth and Eric Weddle get a ring of their own.

“So many teammates on my team, this is really all they need,” Miller said via the Rams’ official site. “Aaron Donald, this is all he needs, and he has the whole shabang, you know? Andrew Whitworth and Eric Weddle and all of these guys, I want to do for them. And I feel like that is what really drives me whenever I’m on the football field.”

Miller has done everything in his power to get the Rams to this point, helping them reach the NFC Championship Game. He has two sacks, three tackles for a loss and a forced fumble in two playoff games so far, once again rising to the occasion in L.A.

In his last six games, he has seven sacks and 11 tackles for a loss, constantly wreaking havoc in the backfield alongside Donald.

“There’s just one thing about the playoffs and these moments, you know – there isn’t another game after this unless you win, unless you perform well,” he said. “And I know, for me, I get the most out of myself whenever I’m doing something for somebody else, whenever I’m playing for somebody else.”

The Rams have 46 total pressures in their last two games, 13 of which have come by Miller alone. The entire team has raised its level of play in recent weeks, but no position group has improved the way the Rams’ pass rush has.

