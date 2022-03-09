Edge rusher Von Miller teased a potential return to Denver on social media earlier this week.

And now that the Broncos have agreed to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, Miller’s former team is that much more enticing.

But the Denver legend apparently isn’t entirely set on going back to where his career began.

Miller talked to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports and essentially confirmed the report that there’s mutual interest between Miller and the Rams to keep him in Los Angeles.

“I want to figure it out with the Rams first and foremost because they’ve been real good to me,” Miller told Anderson. “On the slim chance that can’t happen, then I’ll explore all my options.”

The Rams sent a second and third-round pick to the Broncos for Miller in early November. Miller became a key piece of Los Angeles’ defense in its championship run, recording 5.0 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in the regular season along with 4.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and six QB hits in the postseason.

If Miller is to hit free agency, there would likely be a strong market for his services as an edge rusher.

Von Miller: I want to figure it out with the Rams before exploring all my options originally appeared on Pro Football Talk