Von Miller: I want to be in Denver forever

The Broncos exercised the option on Von Miller‘s contract Tuesday, assuring his return to the team. No one was happier about that than the eight-time Pro Bowler.

“I have totally bought into being a Coloradoan for life, let alone a Denver Bronco,” Miller posted on his Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, via Troy Renck of Denver7. “I want to be here forever, through the thick, the thin, the Super Bowl seasons, the losing seasons. I want to be here forever.”

Miller declined a restructured deal that included a pay cut, but the Broncos chose to keep the edge rusher anyway. They exercised the $7 million guarantee on Miller’s $18 million salary for 2021.

Miller, who turns 32 this month, has something to prove this season after recording only eight sacks in 2019 and not playing a down in 2020. He dislocated his left ankle tendon in practice leading up to the season opener.

Since being the second overall choice in 2011, Miller has 106 sacks and a Super Bowl 50 MVP award. He already arguably is the best defensive player in team history.

