How Von Miller trade impacts Rams’ depth chart at OLB

During the first eight weeks of the season, the Los Angeles Rams have had an edge-rushing unit of Leonard Floyd, Terrell Lewis, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Justin Hollins (who is on injured reserve).

While the current rotation has performed well, Von Miller will be joining the Rams via trade ahead of Week 9. The arrival of Miller will definitely shake up the depth chart at outside linebacker moving forward.

Floyd is a lock to maintain his spot as he continues to play at a Pro Bowl level with 21 pressures, a team-high 6.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. But the likes of Lewis and Okoronkwo will probably see their snaps on defense decrease a bit, which could actually help them stay healthy in the long haul.

Here’s a look at how the depth chart could shake out with Miller now in the mix.

Starter Backup Third-string LOLB Leonard Floyd Jamir Jones Chris Garrett ROLB Von Miller Terrell Lewis Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Lewis has done well with limited snaps, logging three sacks in his second season. On the other hand, Okoronkwo has recorded 1.5 sacks, showing off the ability to use his speed to cause havoc in the backfield.

Having depth off of the edge, especially come playoff time, is a valuable asset in the NFL. Whenever you add an All-Pro talent like Miller, you realize that some guys will see their roles decrease for the rest of the season.

For Jamir Jones, who the Rams claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this season, he could become expendable. If Jones isn’t released by Los Angeles, he could be relegated to strictly playing special teams.

And for anyone that was hoping to see Chris Garrett more in his rookie season, barring an injury, he likely won’t see much time on the field moving forward. I didn’t even mention that Hollins could play some edge — along with some time at inside linebacker — once he returns from injured reserve.

Story continues

While certain guys aren’t going to have the roles they’ve had to begin the season, I’m sure Rams fans will sacrifice that in exchange for the opportunity to see Floyd and Miller on the field more with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

List