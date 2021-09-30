Von Miller: Time for us to show what we can do against a worthy opponent

When the subject of the Broncos’ 3-0 start comes up, it’s usually not too long before there’s a mention of the combined record of their three opponents.

The Broncos have beaten the winless Giants, Jaguars, and Jets to kick off the season, which makes it hard for many to sign onto running back Melvin Gordon‘s feeling that the Broncos can be a special team this season. This weekend could change that.

The Ravens will be in Denver for a game that linebacker Von Miller thinks should provide a platform for the Broncos to prove that their good play has been the product of more than a weak string of opponents.

“It’s really like a playoff game early in the season,” Miller said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “A lot of these guys haven’t even played in a playoff game before. That’s kind of been my message to these guys. This is a playoff game early in the season. This is the time for us to show what we’ve got against a worthy opponent. They’re a unique team. They have a unique style. A very effective style. But it is unique and it’s led by Lamar Jackson.”

Miller was named the AFC defensive player of the month after recording four sacks in the team’s first three games. A continuation of that production would be a good way for the Broncos to move closer to an actual playoff game this season.

