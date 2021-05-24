Von Miller: Teddy Bridgewater trade was great, competition is what we need at QB

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
Von Miller approves of the trade that brought Teddy Bridgewater to Denver.

Miller, the Broncos’ star pass rusher, said today that the Broncos’ addition of Bridgewater, who will compete with Drew Lock for the starting quarterback job, is just what Denver needed.

“When we got Teddy I felt that was a great move,” Miller said, via Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver. “Teddy’s ready to come in and play. Teddy’s ready to come in and compete. I think that’s what we needed in the quarterback position. We have a healthy QB competition that can only give us positive things.”

Miller attended the first day of the Broncos’ Organized Team Activities today as he enters his 11th year in Denver, hoping to get healthy and play a full season after missing all of 2020. The Broncos still haven’t made the playoffs since Peyton Manning retired, and Miller is hoping that this is finally the year that the Broncos have their starting quarterback.

Von Miller: Teddy Bridgewater trade was great, competition is what we need at QB originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

