Von Miller teases potential return to Broncos on Instagram

Soon-to-be free agent Von Miller is creating quite a buzz on social media.

On Sunday, Miller teased the possibility of re-signing with the Los Angeles Rams, posting a checklist on his Instagram story that ended with “RUN IT BACK.”

Then on Monday, after reports emerged that the Denver Broncos are expected to pursue Miller during NFL free agency, he shared two more teasers on his Instagram story, these ones related to Denver.

In the first story, Miller asks if he should wear “58 or 40” in orange and blue with a picture from his time with the Broncos. In a story right after that, Miller put a thinking emoji with the caption, “I wonder if they will give me my old locker back?”

If Miller is not seriously considering a return to Denver, these posts will be heartbreaking teases for Broncos fans.

Miller spent the first nine and a half years of his career in Denver, leading the team to a win in Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season. He was traded to the Rams mid-season in 2021 before going on to win Super Bowl LVI.

The Broncos acquired second- and third-round draft picks from Los Angeles in exchange for Miller last year. Denver gaining those draft picks and then re-signing Miller in free agency would be an impressive feat.

