The Broncos made several moves designed to upgrade their offense this offseason and it’s not hard to understand what drove those decisions.

The Chiefs are the top team in the AFC West and they’ve put together a powerful offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes that helped them win Super Bowl LIV in February. In an interview with Kent Babb of the Washington Post, Broncos linebacker Von Miller was asked what the team’s defense has to do to stop Mahomes.

Miller’s discussed the difficulty of slowing Mahomes in the past, which was evidenced by the left-handed throw the Chiefs quarterback once made to avoid a sack. This time, Miller responded by saying that stopping Mahomes wasn’t the right way to approach trying to beat Kansas City.

“Can’t. We’ve just got to score points,” Miller said. “If we’re able to get off the field — you can hold them to a third down here and there, but that’s on our offense. We’ve got to score on offense because you cannot — it’s not smart to go into the game and say we’re going to hold Patrick Mahomes to no points.”

The Broncos managed nine points while giving up 53 in two losses to the Chiefs last season, so there’s a lot of room for improvement as they head toward their next matchup with Mahomes and company.

Von Miller on stopping Patrick Mahomes: Can’t do it, our offense has to score originally appeared on Pro Football Talk