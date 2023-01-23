Von Miller: I still believe I have 'multiple chances at the Super Bowl' with Bills
Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a high-ankle sprain on his right foot that could affect his ability to play in the AFC championship game.
It looks like Burrow took a shot at that failed neutral-site plan with a two-word post on Instagram
After the 49ers' thrilling win over the Cowboys to advance to the NFC title game, Deebo Samuel had to let Instagram know that he kept receipts.
Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy last squared off in college and accounted for 11 TDs. They'll meet again in Eagles vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Tony Romo did not have a good day broadcasting the Bills-Bengals game and Twitter let him know about it
Was this Elliott's last play in a Cowboys uniform? If so, it's one to forget.
Joe Burrow slipped into an incredible pair of Seinfeld sweatpants.
Barring something unforeseen, Brock Purdy reportedly will be the 49ers' starting quarterback when the 2023 season opens.
Dak Prescott had a horrible outing against the 49ers in the NFC divisional round, and for some reason the Cowboys' social media decided to crush him for it.
A recent report shed some light on what it might cost teams to trade for 49ers QB Trey Lance if he becomes available.
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing.
The Bears won't be a suitor for Aaron Rodgers, but the Packers trading the star quarterback could have a ripple effect that impacts a key part of the Bears' offseason.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship Game.
The Cowboys QB ends a promising drive with his second pick of the game
Diggs and Allen both struggled en route to an early playoff exit.
The Cowboys left with a bitter taste in their mouths after fumbling a "winnable game" in the NFC divisional-round loss to the 49ers.
As the Broncos commence the second round of interviews for their vacant head-coaching position, the loss by Dallas on Sunday makes Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn immediately available to be interviewed again (and again, if needed), and ultimately hired. Quinn has become an intriguing option for the Broncos.
The Eagles and 49ers, the top two seeds in the NFC playoff bracket, will meet Sunday in Philadelphia for the NFC Championship Game.
George Kittle came down with an epic one-handed catch that sent Twitter into a frenzy.