Von Miller: 'I was shocked' at how much Packers ran ball vs. Bills
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller after Week 8 win against the Green Bay Packers.
Cooper Kupp is considered day-to-day with a low ankle sprain, according to Ian Rapoport, and has a chance to play this week
The Jaguars are reportedly keeping an eye on wide receivers who could be available.
With the defending AFC champion Bengals ahead, the Panthers are set to roll with PJ Walker under center for a fourth straight week.
First DeAndre Hopkins then Davante Adams, #Saints rookie Alontae Taylor is making waves by excelling against premier competition, via @RossJacksonNOLA:
Justin Fields played well, but the Cowboys had too much firepower for the Bears in Dallas.
The news regarding Irv Smith Jr. isn't great, but there are options out there at tight end for the Vikings
The adjustment Samori Toure made to help create his first career NFL touchdown is one that Aaron Rodgers loved.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) A.J. Brown hauled in his third touchdown catch - of the first half - and the Eagles' star receiver peered through his tinted visor at two Steelers defenders knocked to the turf because of a slapstick collision on a futile attempt at breaking up the pass. Brown then pointed at each fallen Steeler and mocked them as the Philly crowd roared - and he was hit with a taunting penalty. ''I just said, `One, two, it's not enough,''' Brown said with a laugh.
It appeared things might actually be different for the New York Jets this time around. Zach Wilson was intercepted three times, and the Jets dropped their 13th straight to the Patriots, 22-17 on Sunday. ''We've got to do better with the ball,'' coach Robert Saleh said.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares his insights on Week 8's Sunday NFL action.
Bryce Huff had a solid day in Week 8 to say the least.
The #Chiefs didn't play a game in Week 8 and they're still atop the AFC West standings. | from @WesleyRoesch
Only 2 Rams players earned PFF grades above 80 against the 49ers
The Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts didn't just beat the Pittsburgh Steelers up in the passing game -- they did it over and over with the same basic concept.
Peter King explores how Christian McCaffrey is becoming a critical component of the 49ers offense just a few weeks into his time in San Francisco.
Mac Jones believes at least two improvements contributed to the Patriots' Week 8 win
The Ravens are getting some reinforcements for the defense.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
Christian McCaffrey knew 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan might dial up the halfback-option throw against the Rams.