Von Miller shares initial thoughts on joining Rams, hopes to play vs. Titans

After spending his first 11 seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, Von Miller is heading west to Los Angeles. The Rams acquired him from the Broncos for two 2022 draft picks, adding the eight-time Pro Bowler to a defense that boasts Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd.

Miller put together a Hall of Fame resume during his time in Denver so it’s understandable that he’d be emotional about leaving the team that drafted him 10 years ago. Patrick Graham of the Associated Press caught up with Miller as he was leaving the Broncos’ facility Monday and the star pass rusher shared his initial thoughts on being traded to the Rams.

“Great team. Been a huge fan of Aaron Donald for a long time,” he said. “Got a great defense. Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd, all those guys. So I’m excited. Always been a team guy. I’ve always been a great teammate and I’m going to continue to do the same thing.”

Miller missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, but that may have been in part because of the fact that the Broncos were trying to trade him. He said he was close to playing against Washington and hopes to be on the field when the Rams take on the Titans this Sunday night.

“I was close last week. I hope to be able to play this week versus the Titans on Sunday night,” he said.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday that Miller will indeed make his Rams debut this weekend, taking on the Titans, who won’t have Derrick Henry. It’s an exciting time to be a Rams fan with all the talent they have on offense and defense.

It’s a star-studded roster capable of going all the way to Super Bowl LVI.

