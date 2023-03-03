Von Miller is shadowing Bills GM Brandon Bean at 2023 NFL combine

Von Miller has been open and honest about his long-term goals in the NFL.

The first on the list is winning the Buffalo Bills a Super Bowl.

The next is to take a NFL team to a Super Bowl title… as a general manager.

As the 2023 NFL combine gets underway this week in Indianapolis, Miller is there. According to KOA 94.1 FM radio in Denver, Miller is putting his GM scouting hat on.

Scouting… as in watching Brandon Beane. Miller is evidently shadowing Beane and learning the GM ropes at the event this week:

Amongst those in Indy for the Combine, future GM @VonMiller and current NFL Agent @BossWard43. Von is shadowing Bills GM Brandon Beane some and meeting with other league execs to gather info and learn more about the pre-draft process from the other side!@KOAColorado pic.twitter.com/zJf7m9SfXG — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) March 2, 2023

Since Miller left the Bills lineup due to his knee injury, he has been open and honest about both rehabbing and doing some work with Beane. The GM has also noted it during press conferences.

“That’s like my goal, to be a GM,” Miller said in September.

The 33-year-old has long said he plans to keep playing with the Bills well beyond 2022. He signed a multi-year deal and Miller plans to keep going another four or five years on the field.

From there, you never know. Maybe the sixth year he becomes Beane’s assistant?

Related

NFLPA team report card: Bills grade well in most, but not all, categories Current Bills players at the NFL combine through the years Morning mock draft: Could Bills fortify defensive line again in Round 1?

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire