Von Miller: Our sense of urgency has to be at an all-time high

The Broncos have lost four games in a row and are in danger of starting to fall out of the AFC West picture with this weekend’s matchup against Washington.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said this week that while he doesn’t think it’s time to panic quite yet, things are almost at that point.

Star edge rusher Von Miller was asked about the same subject on Thursday and started out seeming to try and thread the needle of not contradicting Bridgewater while also noting just how important every game should be.

“If you ask me, the Ravens game [that started the losing streak], it was time to go,” Miller said, via Aric DiLalla of the Broncos’ website. “We’ve got a lot of different personalities and a lot of different styles of leadership. I wouldn’t necessarily call it panicking, but it’s time to sound the alarm. The sense or urgency has to be at an all-time high. We can’t go out here and lose. However you want to shade it and however you want to lace it up so the pressure doesn’t seem real and whatever it may be, but the pressure is real. This is reality.

“We’ve lost four games in a row after winning three. We can’t lose too many more if we want to be the team that we set out to be at the beginning of the year, if we want to go out here and win games later on in the postseason.”

That’s when Miller just went for it.

“The time is now to win,” he said. “I love those guys, but I don’t really agree with that. The time is now to win. The sense of urgency has to be at an all-time high. Sometimes guys lace it up so the pressure doesn’t seem as heavy as it is, but the reality of it is, we’ve played three games, we won them. The last four games after that, we lost them. We can’t really afford to lose any more games. We’ve got to start doing it right now — this week — and it starts with the Washington [Football Team].”

In his 11th year with the Broncos, Miller is one of the team leaders who understands what it takes to win — having been a part of the club that won Super Bowl 50 in the 2015 season.

But there’s a chance Denver will have to show that urgency without Miller on Sunday, as the edge rusher continues to deal with an ankle injury. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week.

