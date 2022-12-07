When Von Miller suffered a knee injury on Thanksgiving, his initial diagnosis was that his ACL was intact and he would be able to return at some point in the 2022 season.

Miller even said that he was targeting the Week 14 matchup against the Jets to get back on the field.

But then the Bills placed Miller on injured reserve. And now Miller is out for the season.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott announced in his Wednesday press conference that after undergoing an exploratory surgery, Miller was diagnosed with an ACL tear and is out for the season.

“Very unfortunate situation for Von, obviously, and our team,” McDermott said. “We care for him, obviously, like we would any player. We know how much this means to him in terms of playing and being with the team. So, we look forward to getting him back — obviously off the field — for the rest of this season. And his leadership. And we’re certainly thinking about him as he recovers here.”

McDermott noted that Miller did have his ACL repaired during the surgery, which was performed in Texas. McDermott did not offer many other details, citing his respect for Miller’s privacy.

In his first season with the Bills, Miller still leads the club with 8.0 sacks. He also had 10 tackles for loss and 12 QB hits.

Gregory Rousseau is second on the team with 5.0 sacks.

Von Miller out for season with torn ACL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk