Von Miller, Sean McDermott voice belief and trust in Bills

The Bills lost to the Jets in New Jersey on Sunday, as a defense that was missing stars like LB Matt Milano and S Jordan Poyer also saw starters leave the game with injuries as well, such as DE Greg Rousseau and CB Kaiir Elam.

But that didn’t stop Von Miller.

In the third quarter, he sacked Jets QB Zach Wilson in the red zone, stripping the ball and giving Buffalo possession and good field position.

Buffalo’s offense would struggle with turnovers of their own which, ultimately, proved costly in a loss to a divisional foe.

Even still, the OLB’s belief in his team remains unwavering.

“It’s tough, losses like this are tough,” Miller said to the press. “I still feel like it’s good medicine, still believe in this team.”

Head coach Sean McDermott also echoed the sentiment in his postgame media session, throwing his support behind QB Josh Allen amidst a day that saw him commit two interceptions and two fumbles.

“I trust Josh, I have ultimate trust in Josh,” McDermott said during his postgame press conference. “He’s a heck of a football player so he knows that those are non-negotiable moves. It’s gonna happen from time to time but overall it has to improve.”

Despite the outcome of the game, like his coach Miller sees a silver lining, the value that can be extracted, and things that can be learned from to build on going into a matchup next Sunday with the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings.

“We had chances to win it tonight, it wasn’t like we just, you know the whole game was just trash,” Miller added. “We did some good things but we didn’t do enough good.”

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire