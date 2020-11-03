Von Miller says he’ll return this season

Sunday’s win over the Chargers put the Broncos on the fringes of contention. They may be getting more help as they try to compete for a wild-card berth or, at a minimum, to end their streak of three straight losing seasons.

Via 9News.com, linebacker Von Miller said Monday that he definitely will return this season, and that he “should be ready to go” in “three weeks to a month.”

Miller injured an ankle tendon in the practices preceding Week One. He landed on IR, and some believed he’d be done for the year.

A return by Miller, the Super Bowl 50 MVP, would boost the Denver defense for a late-season run. It also would give Miller a chance to show that he still has it, in the event the Broncos are thinking about moving on — and in the event that he may need to persuade a new team to take a chance on him.

